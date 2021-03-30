Trustco Bank Corp N Y Purchases 1,025 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Target were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.49. 63,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

