Trustco Bank Corp N Y Purchases 2,098 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. 73,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

