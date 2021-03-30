Trustco Bank Corp N Y Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 195.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,101,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,010.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $188.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

