Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 36,234 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.