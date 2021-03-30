Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 44,956 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 283.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Jamf by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115 over the last three months.

JAMF opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.