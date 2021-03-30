Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 97,030 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 355.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.