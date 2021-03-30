Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

