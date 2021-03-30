Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 13,517 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $155.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

