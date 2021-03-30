Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

