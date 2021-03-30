Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 19,832 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

HQY opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

