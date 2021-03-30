Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 9,937 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of NV5 Global worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

