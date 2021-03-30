Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.