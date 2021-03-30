Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 82,510 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $174,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NYSE VNE opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

