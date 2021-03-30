Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after buying an additional 134,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alkermes by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 158,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

ALKS stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

