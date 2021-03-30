Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.