Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Plexus worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Plexus stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

