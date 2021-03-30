Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

