Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dover by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

