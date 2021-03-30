Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of Core Laboratories worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

