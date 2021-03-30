Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 490.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.14. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

