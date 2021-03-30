Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.02 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

