Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,076 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

