Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 73,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

