Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $225.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

