Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $640.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.31 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $663.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.01.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.