Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

ONTO opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

