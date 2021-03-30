Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 20,800 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

