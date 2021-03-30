Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 23,939 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,472,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,316,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,967,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 in the last three months.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

