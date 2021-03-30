Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 46,966 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 329.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.