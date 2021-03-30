Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

