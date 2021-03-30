Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 41,557 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.