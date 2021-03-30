Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 44,626 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.