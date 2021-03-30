Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 48,219 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

