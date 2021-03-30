Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.29% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $10,481,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 649,925 shares during the last quarter.

AIV stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $881.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

