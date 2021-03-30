Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Coherent worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $253.02 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

