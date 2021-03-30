Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

