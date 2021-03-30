Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

