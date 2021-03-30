Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,353 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.