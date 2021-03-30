Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 162,661 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,661 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

SIRI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

