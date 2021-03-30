Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,171 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

SUM opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

