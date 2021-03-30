Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 26,205 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,673,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.