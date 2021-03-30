Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,730 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.