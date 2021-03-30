Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 41,276 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

