Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,434 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

