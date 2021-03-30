Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 87,179 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,179 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

