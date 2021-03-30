Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.71 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.