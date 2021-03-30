Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.71 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.
NYSE:PRLB opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.
Proto Labs Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.