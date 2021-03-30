Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.86 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.22% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

