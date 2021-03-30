Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.87 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,424,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,330,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 231,150 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 509.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

