Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.03 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,725,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

APTV opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

