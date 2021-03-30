Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,257,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

